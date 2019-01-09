The United States of America is the best place in the world to live and offers our citizens freedom and rights that all people would want. Our standard of living, the opportunities that exist to achieve success and to secure a better future for all of our children, makes the USA a promise land for many throughout the world.
People fleeing violence, poverty and unsafe and repressive societies quite naturally would see living here as a dream come true. Even an illegal status because they overstayed their visa, or because they crossed the border undocumented, doesn’t deter people because their lives are still better here than they would be if they returned to their country of origin.
We can’t simply build a border wall to keep everyone out and we can’t simply have completely open borders. We need a comprehensive immigration system that is effective for those seeking to become part of our society while also providing logical border security not just from Mexico, but through all ports and means of entry.
Now that the Democrats have control of the House of Representatives, they need to work with the Senate where enough like-minded Republicans and Democrats exist to put forward comprehensive legislation on immigration that not only deals with border security, but all aspects of the process of immigration and put it on the president’s desk.
It will then be on him to accept the legislation that will include compromise or stay in the mess we are in. - Jerry Eaton, Sioux City