LETTER: It's time to 'grow up,' America

Our adolescent country has defined itself in ego-based superlatives - strongest military, largest economy, etc. We’re collectively like a teenage boy who keeps admiring his muscles in the mirror. When will the boy grow up and ask, “Is this all there is?" Is a big stock market enough? Does having the most toys bring us the most happiness?

Growing up means facing our vulnerability and mortality. Maturity realizes that there’s more to life than winning and losing. Maturity finds OK-ness with ambiguity. Maturity doesn’t need to waste a lot of time proving it is right because it realizes no group, Republican or Democrat, is ever totally right or wrong. Maturity doesn’t believe that "if they’re not with us, they’re against us" or need to place people in tidy categories. Maturity doesn’t need a lot of newsfeed drama to feel alive. Maturity is more about connection, gratitude, and enjoying the moment. It’s less about things and more about people. Maturity looks less at the world as a resource pool for personal advancement and instead becomes grateful for little things that are often free - like sunsets or just getting to be with loved ones.