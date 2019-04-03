The fact is that the amount of water coming down the Missouri River has been increasing steadily, as has the variability in flows. But the resulting damage is the result of our shortsightedness. The original plan for the dams and navigational channel also called for a 3,000- to 5,000-foot open floodway to give the river the room it needs. Unfortunately, that system was never built, due mainly to landowner pushback. Instead, we have a fragmented collection of private and federal levees which attempt to constrain the river to a narrow channel in which it is unable to stay.
We must confront the fact of increased flows and more sporadic weather extremes, and the only way to do that is to give the river the floodway it needs. That is what is called for in the original Pick-Sloan Plan of 1944, and that is what makes sense today. - John Davidson, Vermillion, South Dakota