What are our responsibilities, now that we have seen and heard just how easy it is to divide us along highly partisan lines where truth has become the casualty?
What truth? What has made our nation the leader of the free world and a beacon of hope for people everywhere is that we seek to bring out the very best in humanity, in ourselves, for the common good of all.
Life is hard and the temptations many and varied as we seek to have a good life for ourselves and our families. It has always been that way.
The long, hard battles throughout history to find a way to create a level playing field where justice and fairness are the outcomes of good governance led to our form of government and our way of life.
For centuries before, those in power imposed their will on the people in their nations, but our government isn’t about imposing the will of dictatorial power; it is about government of the people, by the people and for the people.
Even in society those with power have sought to increase it at the expense of the people. The robber barons of the late 19th century became rich through ruthless and unscrupulous business practices and there are those even today who seek to do the same.
Our responsibility now is the same as it has always been - a level plating field, justice and fairness, bringing out the best in us for the common good of all. Jerry Eaton, Sioux City