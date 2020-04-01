LETTER: It shouldn't have taken so long

President Trump said the COVID-19 virus being called a pandemic was a Democratic hoax and by his words turned this crisis into a partisan political issue with Trump Republicans and Trump media downplaying the truth of the significance of this crisis.

Now he is finally admitting the truth, but at what cost in terms of time and effort lost in this struggle?

A Republican conservative radio host from Milwaukee said that in Wisconsin the political divide has prevented the needed unified response in Wisconsin because of this political rhetoric, just as it has in many other states.

He also said that Trump taking credit for the way his administration has responded was like the arsonist later taking credit as the firefighter who put out the fire he himself started by his polarizing rhetoric that prevented the needed unifying response.

A simple following of Trump’s statements from the end of January along with watching Fox News reports over that same time will show the reality of how the rhetoric used downplayed the truth, minimized the potential threat, and blamed Democrats for creating a hoax.

I am so very happy the truth has finally been admitted and the threat is being taken seriously by the president and I am so glad we can finally unify around the truth. I'm just sorry it took so long. Jerry Eaton, Sioux City

