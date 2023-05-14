So it took the city a whole week to fix the traffic signal on Floyd Boulevard by Pizza Ranch, if you call a flashing red light at one of the busiest intersections in town fixed. Then, our mayor was involved in an accident on Hamilton Boulevard and received a citation. After the recent increases in water rates and home assessment values, I'm sure I'm not the only one that is wondering if our vehicle registration fees and tags, as well as the sales tax on vehicles will increase now. -- WD Welch, Sioux City
LETTER: It took the city a whole week to fix the traffic signal on Floyd by Pizza Ranch
Related to this story
Most Popular
Letter: "Hello vets. I know this is a conservative state but did you realize that all of our representatives in Congress voted with Speaker Mc…
Letter: "People like me were supporters of Steve King even as he was being condemned by his own party. Apparently we now support Donald Trump …
Letter: "I want the freedom to choose Larry Wentz, Cat Taylor and Alex Northcut. This right wing control of sources of local news is Machiavel…
Letter: "Am I the only person that has became disgusted with the use of the "F" word by the entertainment world in films and stand up comedy i…
THE MINI: If you want Medicare and Social Security to continue without interruption, call your Congressman Randy Feenstra (202-255-4425) and t…