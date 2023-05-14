So it took the city a whole week to fix the traffic signal on Floyd Boulevard by Pizza Ranch, if you call a flashing red light at one of the busiest intersections in town fixed. Then, our mayor was involved in an accident on Hamilton Boulevard and received a citation. After the recent increases in water rates and home assessment values, I'm sure I'm not the only one that is wondering if our vehicle registration fees and tags, as well as the sales tax on vehicles will increase now. -- WD Welch, Sioux City