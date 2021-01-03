LETTER: It's been an unnerving and chaotic year

It's been an unnerving and chaotic year. Here's a shout out and thank you to the postal workers, UPS and FedEx delivery folks. A shout out to city employees, police, firefighters and EMS employees, health care workers, fast food and restaurant employees. To all essential workers - thumbs up! A shout out to the Sioux City food bank. You all have cared for us in a loving and selfless manner. Thank you and may you all have a happy holiday and a safe and happy new year. From the bottom of our hearts, Sioux City residents -- Julie Paulsen, Sioux City