LETTER: It's time for new leadership in White House
LETTER: It's time for new leadership in White House

Letters to the Editor

I am really concerned at the COVID-19 number rising each day - not just in our state, but all of the United States. We are leading globally for most positive cases and deaths.

It is very sad that President Trump is not taking this virus seriously. He is undermining his expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the CDC and all of our medical experts.

Our president still refuses to acknowledge the COVID-19 realities. Instead, he is facilitating the increase in the virus by opening our schools, putting our children at risk.

Mr. President, we are moving to more deaths and the catastrophe of more damage and suffering in our country.

The president seems just to care about the health of our economy, he doesn't show care about the health care or well-being of citizens.

The president is risking the lives of citizens to get another term in office. Since day one, it seems, we knew that. He didn't have the ability to lead our country.

I am asking all citizens to, whatever beliefs or political affiliations you have, vote this president out of office on Nov. 3. Show that we are not fools. Life is beautiful. Maria Rundquist, Sioux City

