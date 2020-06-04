LETTER: It's time for reflection
LETTER: It's time for reflection

Letters to the Editor

For the last 75 years, we’ve been winning. That prosperity has led to a childish narcissism that has stymied our maturity as a nation. Even our sense of purpose and identity has largely been based on the combination of "toys" we can accumulate.

Now we’re losing. 106,181 dead. Explosive rioting over racial injustice. 40 million unemployed. Incomprehensible debt.

Yet this strangely provides us with an opportunity for growth. But first we need to reflect on how we got here. Reflect on both our individual biases as well as the systemic societal structures embedded with racial prejudice and brutal economic disparity. Reflect on how our gluttonous consumption is linked to our mind-blowing debt and environmental devastation. Reflect on whether the story we’ve told ourselves about ourselves has made us any healthier or happier?

Growing up is a shift from "What about me?" to "What about you?" We abandoned the me-centered 1920s and matured as a nation during the Great Depression and World War II. Personal freedom became less important than the collective good. Sacrifice for a common cause became the new normal.

These days our culture, economy and government have regressed into a little baby — blaming everyone else and looking out for personal gain amid so much suffering. The coming election won’t make us suddenly grow up. It’s on us to grow up. It’s on us to stop the blame and acknowledge our own contribution to this mess, and move from a "me-centered life" to a "you-centered life." Todd Siefker, Sioux City

