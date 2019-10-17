J.D. Scholten, a Democratic hopeful for Iowa's 4th Congressional District seat, believes we should raise the minimum wage. It's a good campaign mantra for voters who think money falls from the sky, but it lacks long-proven economic reality: Employers can't pay workers more than they produce.
The obvious takeaway to Scholten's pandering for a higher minimum wage is to eliminate many entry-level jobs.
Those entry-level jobs are vital to young workers beginning to learn the skills of the business world and offer an exposure to what is required in the business environment.
Scholten's idea to raise the cost of entry-level employment will have the negative impact of reducing first-time employment, speeding worker replacement through automation, and convincing voters that the government can have a positive role in the business environment.
The only sustainable way for wages to increase is with increased worker productivity.
Like any addictive drug, Scholten's ideas will lead to a short-term high and long- term misery. Henry Wood, Moville, Iowa