LETTER: Jacklyn Fox is best option to defeat Democratic incumbent

Letters to the Editor

On June 7 we have an important decision to make. Our Woodbury County Attorney seat has been held by a Democrat for nearly 16 years. In a conservative county, we must make sure our values are represented by the true conservative, Jacklyn Fox, candidate for Woodbury County Attorney in the Republican primary.

As a person who has served our country, a mother, a wife to a soldier in the National Guard, and resident of the Siouxland community for over 20 years, I am proud to personally endorse Jacklyn Fox. I have worked in the sheriff’s office and county attorney’s office. I have seen the lack of transparency and collaboration. I have also seen a strong advocate for justice in Jacklyn Fox and her ability to enact change.

Please join me and the people of Woodbury County in voting June 7 for the fiscal conservative, Jacklyn Fox, for Woodbury County Attorney. She is the candidate who can defeat the long-time Democrat incumbent. -- Sasha Downs, Sioux City

