LETTER: Jazz is America's racial 'common ground'

I taught instrumental music in the public schools for 33 years. As a "band director" I was fortunate enough to work with jazz ensembles. I have a passion for jazz and my personal belief is that the Art Form Jazz is America's racial "Common Ground" (as referred to by Rev. Jackson). Through struggle and cooperation, competition and creativity and through the love and feel for "foot pat'n" music, America found a place we have in common.

Dancing, singing, playing and improvising jazz makes it the most democratic of all music. It could have only been born in America.

Now we have a subcommittees in the Iowa Legislature moving to squelch any of the truths I brought to my students about the struggles America has faced. The frictions of artistry that helped us find, develop and foster that connection we call jazz.