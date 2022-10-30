 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Jeremy Dumkrieger for Woodbury County supervisor

Letters to the Editor

As an independent, I have voted for candidates of both parties. This election, I will be casting my vote for Jeremy Dumkrieger for Woodbury County Supervisor.

While I don't always agree with Jeremy, he is respectful of my beliefs and is always willing to listen. Jeremy grew up on a farm just off a gravel road. He understands that those roads are the bread and butter of rural business and will fight to make sure they are properly maintained.

Most importantly, millions of dollars are coming to Woodbury County for roads, bridges and other infrastructure. We need Jeremy's common sense approach to make sure that money will be spent strengthening rural Woodbury. -- Theresa Wilmes-VanEldik

MINI: Dumkrieger was right about county jail construction

MINI: Dumkrieger was right about county jail construction

"Remember when people scoffed when Jeremy Dumkrieger said he would hold the county accountable by "taking the screws to the new jail?" Well, had his figure of speech been taken literally, maybe those jail walls wouldn't have blown over."

