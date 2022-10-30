LETTER: Jeremy Dumkrieger for Woodbury County supervisor

As an independent, I have voted for candidates of both parties. This election, I will be casting my vote for Jeremy Dumkrieger for Woodbury County Supervisor.
While I don't always agree with Jeremy, he is respectful of my beliefs and is always willing to listen. Jeremy grew up on a farm just off a gravel road. He understands that those roads are the bread and butter of rural business and will fight to make sure they are properly maintained.
Most importantly, millions of dollars are coming to Woodbury County for roads, bridges and other infrastructure. We need Jeremy's common sense approach to make sure that money will be spent strengthening rural Woodbury. -- Theresa Wilmes-VanEldik