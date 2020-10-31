LETTER: Jeremy Taylor would make our voices heard

Like me, you are probably tired of all these "Letters-to-the-Editor" asking you to vote for this or that candidate. I understand that, but we have to remember that in a few days, after we have filled in our little ovals, our decisions will last for years. So please bear with me. I'm asking you to vote for Jeremy Taylor for a seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

His previous accomplishments while on the board are numerous. Whether chairing committees that came up with the only plan supported by the board for our roads to heading up the plan to join a new region in regards to our mental healthcare offerings, he gets things done. He is a solution-focused individual who is able to think outside-the-box when necessary. He is a warrior, not only as a chaplain with the Army National Guard but for Woodbury County as well!

We all know we get overlooked and often ignored by Des Moines. With Jeremy's past legislative experience at the Statehouse and his years on the board, he would make sure that Woodbury County would be at the forefront for any initiatives that our state or federal government might offer. He has also demonstrated a willingness to reach across the aisle if it benefitted us here at home. We need a leader, especially now during these uncertain times. Not someone who is comfortable just being part of the team. Join me in casting your vote for Jeremy Taylor. Thank you. Scott Bowman, Sioux City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0