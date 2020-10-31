 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Jeremy Taylor would make our voices heard
View Comments

LETTER: Jeremy Taylor would make our voices heard

{{featured_button_text}}

Like me, you are probably tired of all these "Letters-to-the-Editor" asking you to vote for this or that candidate. I understand that, but we have to remember that in a few days, after we have filled in our little ovals, our decisions will last for years. So please bear with me. I'm asking you to vote for Jeremy Taylor for a seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

His previous accomplishments while on the board are numerous. Whether chairing committees that came up with the only plan supported by the board for our roads to heading up the plan to join a new region in regards to our mental healthcare offerings, he gets things done. He is a solution-focused individual who is able to think outside-the-box when necessary. He is a warrior, not only as a chaplain with the Army National Guard but for Woodbury County as well!

We all know we get overlooked and often ignored by Des Moines. With Jeremy's past legislative experience at the Statehouse and his years on the board, he would make sure that Woodbury County would be at the forefront for any initiatives that our state or federal government might offer. He has also demonstrated a willingness to reach across the aisle if it benefitted us here at home. We need a leader, especially now during these uncertain times. Not someone who is comfortable just being part of the team. Join me in casting your vote for Jeremy Taylor. Thank you. Scott Bowman, Sioux City

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Make America great again
Letters

MINI: Make America great again

A recent report indicated that the median income for families rose by $6,000. Of course, every economic indicator has sky-rocketed to record h…

MINI: Sell her soul
Letters

MINI: Sell her soul

Greenfield gets the Pinocchio Award for her "I'll work with Democrats and Republicans if elected." After the DNC spent a hundred million on he…

MINI: PC repair
Letters

MINI: PC repair

Hunter Biden could have avoided all the controversy concerning the emails on his laptop allegedly linking his father with corruption. Instead …

MINI: What a plan
Letters

MINI: What a plan

The Democrats' platform: court packing, expanding number of states, DC and Puerto Rico both liberal, Medicare for all including illegal immigr…

MINI: Fake noise
Letters

MINI: Fake noise

Now that we are getting used to fake news we now have to get used to fake audience noise during pro football games, where the game is played i…

MINI: Hypocrisy
Letters

MINI: Hypocrisy

Based solely on her testimony during the Supreme Court hearings I have no big problem with Judge Barrett. My problem is the raw power grab the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News