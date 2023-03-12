Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell is certainly correct that “raising the cost of borrowing money will curb the demand for goods and services," reducing inflation. On the other hand, President Biden wants to flood the market with $400 billion of student loan forgiveness and increase inflation, one step forward, two steps back, as the recession closes in on us. - Kevin Kuchel, Kingsley, Iowa
