LETTER: Joel Miller for Iowa Secretary of State

I am writing in support of Joel Miller, Democratic candidate for Secretary of State. I want to focus on voting rights by contrasting positions of Miller versus his opponent.

Rather than making voting more limited and restrictive, Joel calls for automatic voter registration at age 17 and permanent absentee ballot requests. The Iowa Legislature has limited voter access in many ways. For example, less days for early voting and limited number of voting drop boxes. Most concerning is the ability of the Legislature to disregard our votes. If the Legislature desires a different outcome, they can and will change it.

As Secretary of State, Joel will advocate for changing laws to help people access absentee voting. Joel was one of three county auditors sued by former president Donald Trump, along with Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill, for sending out absentee ballot request forms to all voters.

Please vote for Joel Miller to preserve and increase voter accessibility. --Marlene R Sturdevant, Sioux City