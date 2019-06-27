I am a moderate Democrat and decided to attend a recent gathering in Sioux City for presidential candidate John Delaney, a former congressman. I knew very little of the congressman's background and position on the issues prior to the gathering and left the event impressed on every level.
Congressman Delaney has a proven track record in the private sector as a successful entrepreneur, two businesses recognized for their exceptional management and workplace qualities. He thoughtfully and carefully expresses progressive, yet moderate and reasonable views on a range of issues from campaign spending and climate change to economic opportunity and government's (and politics') role in our lives. Those views should ring true to a large number of Iowans who find themselves somewhere in the middle on their political and social views.
I am not yet singularly endorsing John Delaney for president, but he demonstrated to me that he well deserves to be part of the narrowing group of Democratic candidates who will take their case to Iowans in the next seven months. I hope he gets that chance. Greg Berenstein, Sioux City