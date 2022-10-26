LETTER: John Norwood for Iowa Agriculture Secretary

John Norwood will be a much better Secretary of Agriculture for Iowa. He has demonstrated an understanding and dedication to a biological science approach to cleaning Iowa’s impaired water and degraded soil.
The current status quo approach coming from Des Moines will not solve the embarrassing air and water conditions throughout this state. Norwood is committed and capable of changing agricultural policies for the better.
Please vote for candidate Norwood. Iowa needs his help. -- Dr. William M. Zales, emeritus ecology professor, Westfield, Iowa