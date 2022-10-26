 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: John Norwood for Iowa Agriculture Secretary

  • 0
Letters to the Editor

John Norwood will be a much better Secretary of Agriculture for Iowa. He has demonstrated an understanding and dedication to a biological science approach to cleaning Iowa’s impaired water and degraded soil.

The current status quo approach coming from Des Moines will not solve the embarrassing air and water conditions throughout this state. Norwood is committed and capable of changing agricultural policies for the better.

Please vote for candidate Norwood. Iowa needs his help. -- Dr. William M. Zales, emeritus ecology professor, Westfield, Iowa

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Dumkrieger was right about county jail construction

MINI: Dumkrieger was right about county jail construction

"Remember when people scoffed when Jeremy Dumkrieger said he would hold the county accountable by "taking the screws to the new jail?" Well, had his figure of speech been taken literally, maybe those jail walls wouldn't have blown over."

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News