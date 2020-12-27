LETTER: Joni Ernst should have waited to receive vaccine

COVID-19 has taken the lives of over 300,000 Americans, which includes roughly 3,500 Iowans. Fortunately, vaccines have already been distributed across the country, and many are hopeful that life will return back to normal in the months to come.

However, I take much offense to Sen. Joni Ernst receiving the vaccine for many reasons. Notably, Ernst has downplayed the virus and even suggested that healthcare workers were inflating COVID-19 cases to receive greater reimbursements from Medicare. Such an egregious claim has led to citizens blatantly ignoring mask mandates and social distancing rules, which is why cases have skyrocketed in Iowa. The fact that Ernst has received the groundbreaking vaccine before many healthcare workers is ironic, and her encouragement of the vaccine is virtually ineffective in that regard. Moreover, it seems that Ernst has proven herself to be a political pawn, only moving when it's convenient for her agenda.