Boy, The Journal editorial board has surely made a complete turnaround on Steve King.
Steve King has had eight terms as a U.S. congressman, now in his ninth, and if memory serves, The Journal editorial board supported him in every general election except the last one, even saying in a recent editorial that King deserves credit for planning to have public meetings this year.
Evidently, with this last gaffe, The Journal editorial board finally saw the light. Perhaps when the U.S. Congress finally chastised him, they decided to get on board.
Reading the Opinion page Letters to the Editor on Jan. 17 and 19 the public wrote, though, it's going to be a lot longer for most of them to see the light. - Loren Petersen, Cushing, Iowa