LETTER: Journal shows liberal bias on opinion pages

It has become apparent that the Sioux City Journal has taken on a liberal bias - liberal columnists outnumber conservative ones usually three to one. The editorial cartoon on Saturday, Dec. 5 was over the top. It shows President Trump (who has had COVID) giving priority immunizations to family and team members - even family members that have already had COVID! How about at least showing some journalistic integrity please even if you can't be unbiased? -- James Buttermore, South Sioux City