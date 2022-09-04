 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Just a few words about Senator Grassley.

Letters to the Editor

Just a few words about Sen. Chuck Grassley.

No one works harder than Sen. Grassley. When he's not in Washington, our senator is here meeting with Iowans from different businesses, industries, towns and cities. I just heard he wrapped up his 42nd year of visiting all 99 counties. Unlike some politicians, Sen. Grassley isn't afraid to answer the tough questions. He will cover any topic; topics ranging from student loan debt to border security and foreign affairs

He draws from the unique perspective only decades of experience can bring to give direct, honest answers to his constituents. Even if the question is about a vote Sen. Grassley took years ago, he explains his thought process -- and often times discusses how he's working across the aisle to continue addressing the issue.

If Congress was made up entirely of hardworking, accessible and experienced people like Iowa's senior senator, I'm confident the country would be a much better place. I look forward to seeing him in my county again soon. -- Michael Sloniker, Sioux City

