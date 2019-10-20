A total of 937 municipalities have banned pit bulls across the country and 90 of those are right here in Iowa - all for good reason since these dogs are prone to violent behavior.
The pit bull ban in Sioux City has been highly effective. I urge the City Council to keep our city safe and keep the ban.
Furthermore, Councilwoman Rhonda Capron has a conflict of interest on this matter since she owns a pit bull. She should abstain on these votes. Jim Rixner, Sioux City