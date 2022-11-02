LETTER: Kim Reynolds, Brenna Bird 'Back the Blue'

As lawlessness ramps up around the country, it’s important that we elect leaders who uphold the law here in Iowa. We’ve seen the dangerous and heartbreaking consequences of cities and states that pursue soft on crime policies and push anti-law enforcement rhetoric. This is why Attorney General Tom Miller and gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear are the wrong choices if we want to ensure Iowa’s communities are safe.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the Back the Blue act last year that was passed by the Republican-majority Iowa Legislature. She means it when she says, our men and women in uniform have her respect and she will always have their backs.

This year, during Gov. Reynolds' Condition of the State Address, Ms. DeJear did not stand for police when everyone else in the room rose in a standing ovation. This type of signaling is dangerous from someone who wishes to hold the highest office in the state. It makes sense that radical groups and organizations that want to defund the police support Deidre DeJear.

You have the chance in this election to vote for conservative leaders like Gov. Reynolds and Republican attorney general candidate Brenna Bird, who will back the blue and make sure law and order is upheld in Iowa. -- Lori Leonard Reyman, Holstein, Iowa