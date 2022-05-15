 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Kim Reynolds doesn't trust all Iowans to do the right thing

Letters to the Editor

Gov Kim Reynolds says she trusts “Iowans to do the right thing.” That is, of course, unless:

• You’re a woman who is in private consultation with her physician;

• You’re a public school superintendent trying to manage your school district in the best way to ensure the safety and well-being of your students or budget for your district without the state reducing the district funding;

• You’re a librarian selecting books for the students and various readers that you serve;

• You’re a teacher attempting to teach truthful history;

• You‘re a local county supervisor or city council member attempting to manage the safety and welfare of your constituency, all without state involvement;

• You’re a businessowner trying to navigate the safety of your employees and your customers without state interference;

• You’re a public employee who suddenly finds himself or herself without any collective bargaining power outside of your wages.

So, if you don’t fill any of the above capacities, you apparently are trustworthy. Any questions? Call Des Moines to find out what your problem is. -- Jim Kennedy, Okoboji, Iowa

