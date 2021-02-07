LETTER: Kind stranger pays it forward at Chick-fil-A

On Jan 28, around 12:30 p.m., my daughter and I were in line at Chick-fil-A in Sioux City. When it came time to pay the employee told us the gentleman in the blue car ahead of us had paid for our lunch. As we attempted to thank him, we noticed his music cranked and he was dancing in his car! So thank you kind stranger for paying for our lunch.

This kind act motivated my daughter and I, so we paid it forward and took care of the tab for the car behind us. As we drove away we saw a man with a sign saying he was homeless and anything would help. We pulled to the side of the road and gave him a hot, fresh meal and drink from Chick-fil-A that a kind stranger had paid for. In a world full of hate and division, a kind act from a complete stranger snowballed into several kind acts. Thanks kind stranger in the blue car for pushing the snowball down the hill to get it started! God bless you! -- Matthew Lugar, Cherokee, Iowa