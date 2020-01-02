LETTER: King's ability to represent 4th: 'All but gone'
LETTER: King's ability to represent 4th: 'All but gone'

The curious case of Congressman Steve King. Whether you find yourself agreeing or disagreeing with the congressman on any issues, feel he has been misquoted, scrutinized fairly or unfairly, it can't be ignored that moving forward with effective representation will be next to impossible. Few will listen to him and many who do will do so with the sole intention of using every word against him. This will only further result in destroying his ability to offer fair representation to this district.

Congressman King has represented us for 16 years. Whether you feel we have benefited or not with his representation doesn’t matter. Ross Perot, Bob Dole, John McCain, Bernie and Hillary, along with many others on both sides of the aisle, have at least one thing in common - blindness to the reality of the situation at hand, regardless of their well-meant or selfish intentions. As a result, they have helped assure that their respective parties would not gain the seats they sought. They would rather spend time, energy and money on a fight that they won’t likely win.

Worse yet, win or lose, we in the 4th District lose because Congressman King's ability to represent us is all but gone. What would a real statesman do? Recognize the obstacles and step aside. I've met Congressman King and feel he has suffered from both malicious attacks and self-inflicted reactionary comments. No matter, moving forward he needs to recognize what is best for the good of this district, his constituents and the bigger picture. Clark Goodchild, Le Mars, Iowa

