LETTER: Kudos to Dolly Butz for her three part series 'Stolen Lives'
LETTER: Kudos to Dolly Butz for her three part series 'Stolen Lives'

Letters to the Editor

Kudos to Dolly Butz for her three part series "Stolen Lives," and the year-plus she spent putting it together.

The articles were "eye opening" and the statistics she provided were "jaw dropping."

I, as many others in Siouxland, share the pain of the family's grief for those that came forward. Please allow us to thank you for talking about your sorrow.

I had to look away sometimes while reading, but always came back to finish the stories.

Thank you, Sioux City Journal, for bringing this problem to our attention. --Fred Hollingshead, Sioux City

