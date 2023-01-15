 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Kudos to Journal's Hytrek for shooting death series

Letters to the Editor

Congratulations to reporter Nick Hytrek on the three-day, well-crafted piece of journalism explaining the "suicide by cop" story, concerning the shooting death of Michael Meredith.

I know how much time and effort was expended to put it all together, including the supporting stories to better understand the circumstances surrounding the tragic events that took place in January 2022.

Also, thanks to all those who provided insights to help readers better understand mental health issues, the police response, and court-ordered, voluntary/involuntary committal.

This is community journalism at its best. -- Joanne Fox, Sioux City

