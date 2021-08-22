LETTER: Kudos to Sioux City Explorers for playoff run despite obstacles

Kudos to manager Steve Montgomery and the Sioux City Explorers for a valiant season. They lost two fine players to injury early on (Nate Samson and Michael Lange.) Several key players were called up to other leagues, including our great closer, Matt Pobereyko, which probably cost us at least five games. They had to play three games in Winnipeg with only one regular player in the lineup. And, with all of that, they have hung in there and are still vying for a playoff slot. They deserve to succeed. Come and help them if you can. -- Sharon Ocker, Sioux City