LETTER: Lamb Theatre thanks Siouxland for support

We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Siouxland community for its support of Lamb Theatre's “Broadway Inside Out” FUN-draising event on Feb. 22. Due to the incredible response of our sponsors, donors, attendees, Country Celebrations Event Center, and LAMB actors and actresses, we were overwhelmed to have raised $92,723, which will be doubled through a generous Gilchrist grant.

The 625 Douglas building, most recently known as the KCAU-TV building and prior to that The Tomba Ballroom, was originally built at the turn of the 20th century through the efforts of the Sioux City community as our city’s first auditorium. The building was completed in 1909 and raised Sioux City’s regional profile through the many events and performances held there, including performances by such internationally known personalities as dancer Anna Pavlova, John Philip Sousa, actresses Sarah Bernhardt and Ethel Barrymore, and singer Al Jolson.

We look forward to the renovation of this historic Sioux City building, restoring the exterior to its beautiful 1909 appearance while totally re-imagining the interior, so that it once again becomes a source of pride for our community.

As we work to generate the funds needed to complete this work, we are very thankful that we live in such a giving, supporting and enthusiastic community. We are constantly amazed at the willingness of the Siouxland region to support this project as well as the support which is offered to other local nonprofit organizations. Thanks, Siouxland. Diana Wooley, executive director, Lamb Arts Regional Theatre

