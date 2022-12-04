LETTER: Lawmakers must act urgently to create bold, long-term solutions for our kids and families

With the election behind us and Iowa’s 2023 legislative session approaching, newly elected lawmakers must make good on their commitments along the campaign trail and turn words into action. There is a child care crisis, and lawmakers must act urgently to create bold, long-term solutions for our kids and families.

In addition to being a parent of two toddlers, I worked in child care for almost five years- starting at the age of 15. While the quality of care and education varied between the centers I worked at, I saw the need for additional staff and resources for these classrooms across the board. Some circumstances made it impossible to address every child’s needs– the most challenging being staff-to-child ratios. Although centers try to avoid burnout to improve staff retention, many often experience no relief. That is why I advocate with Save the Children Action Network.