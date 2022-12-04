 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Lawmakers must act urgently to create bold, long-term solutions for our kids and families

Letters to the Editor

With the election behind us and Iowa’s 2023 legislative session approaching, newly elected lawmakers must make good on their commitments along the campaign trail and turn words into action. There is a child care crisis, and lawmakers must act urgently to create bold, long-term solutions for our kids and families.

In addition to being a parent of two toddlers, I worked in child care for almost five years- starting at the age of 15. While the quality of care and education varied between the centers I worked at, I saw the need for additional staff and resources for these classrooms across the board. Some circumstances made it impossible to address every child’s needs– the most challenging being staff-to-child ratios. Although centers try to avoid burnout to improve staff retention, many often experience no relief. That is why I advocate with Save the Children Action Network.

Children cannot wait for elected officials to act when it is convenient; they need solutions now. I hope this legislative session brings urgent and immediate action demonstrating a commitment to the child care workforce- ending the childcare crisis for all families. Our children are counting on it. Samantha Rahn, Sioux City

