The League of Women Voters of Sioux City is proud of its active role in strong voter participation in the 2018 midterm elections. In the two months prior to the Nov. 6 elections, our local members registered more than 275 potential voters at over 30 voter registration events. Our venues included all four of Sioux City's high schools, its three local colleges and a naturalization ceremony.
The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization and is the nation's largest and longest-standing voter registration organization. Registering voters is one of the top reasons that men and women join League, and all members of our chapter have opportunities to participate in our year-round efforts. In addition to voter registration, we provide voters with election information by publishing the Public Officials and Voters Guide and organizing town hall meetings during the legislative sessions and public candidate forums.
We invite men and women to join us in our work to encourage active and informed participation in our democracy. See League of Women Voters of Sioux City on Facebook for our contact information. - Mary Ellen Ellyson, Newcastle, Nebraska, co-president, League of Women Voters of Sioux City