LETTER: League of Women Voters

The League of Women Voters Sioux City has adopted a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Policy, as recommended by League of Women Voters U.S. We are committed to making deliberate efforts to ensure that we, both in our membership and our community public gatherings, are a place where different perspectives are respectfully heard and every individual feels a sense of welcome, belonging, and inclusion.

The League of Women Voters is for all women and men. We welcome people of varied backgrounds to join us as members and as participants in citizen-led government initiatives, but recognize that we need to be more intentional in that focus. We must challenge and respond to our own and our community bias, harassment, and discrimination.

By not expressing encouragement to seek diversity more reflective of our community to the Woodbury Board of Supervisors in their recent appointment of a fifth supervisor, we missed an opportunity to share this perspective with our supervisors. We do, of course, recognize that Mark Monson's appointment makes sense in many ways, given his past service and his knowledge of county budgeting practices and do not mean this statement to imply a lack of respect for Mr. Monson.