LETTER: Leave fireworks displays in Sioux City to the professionals

I agree with Mayor Bob Scott, the Sioux City Council should be ready to vote on fireworks and, in my opinion, once and for all.

We have bigger things to focus on. Let's wash our hands of this one as a city. The people of our community have spoken and no one wants to listen to the loud banging sounds of fireworks near their homes, nor do they want the possible damage, possible accidents, debris on their street and no taxpayer wants to fund the city through fines.

I'll admit, I've purchased fireworks locally and I've always followed the rules and properly discharged them during the set times, and I have also gone without discharging them and have enjoyed professional displays. I have listened to neighbors concerns about hearing fireworks well into the morning. We have to look at the bigger picture, we need to take care of our veterans, many homeowners have pets, and we must consider the overall safety.

I am an advocate for personal freedoms; however, I think the solution here is simple. Leave fireworks to the professionals. We have the opportunity to create something special here. Maybe when the riverfront is fully renovated we can capture the imagination of residents and visitors alike and showcase how truly special Sioux City is and can be through a professional fireworks display. Sioux City needs to be a city that is admired and respected. We need to attract businesses and create solutions that will reflect a brighter future for all. -- Jake Jungers, Sioux City

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0