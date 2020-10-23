LETTER: Leave my vote alone

I continue to see ads pushing Iowans to call their senators and demand they stop this SCOTUS confirmation so Iowans can vote. Do not take away my vote of 2016. I voted for the individual I believed in. He is president from January 2017 to January 2021. The Constitution directs him to submit names to the Senate for advise and consent on the individual. The previous president nor the future president are given this responsibility only the current one. Do not mention 2016. There was a split government then. There is not now. As President Obama said, elections have consequences. Leave my vote alone. You will have your say on Jan. 21. Ken Carlson, Onawa, Iowa