LETTER: Leave Riverside Boulevard alone

I work in the truck insurance industry, taking first reports of accidents. First of all, what evidence do they have? In my opinion, four lanes of traffic is perfect for the traffic generated by the school, Interbake in North Sioux and the truck traffic that most likely will head out on Highway 12. If someone stops quickly, at least you have a choice to change lanes if you cannot get stopped in time. Secondly, they increased lanes of traffic on I-29 to allow better traffic flow, so I don’t understand how decreasing lanes in Riverside would help with the traffic flow and reduce accidents.