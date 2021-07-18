LETTER: Legalization of fireworks is a total failure

It has been four years since Iowa legalized fireworks, after 80 years of peace and quiet. After yet another Fourth of July, where our veterans suffering with PTSD have to be tortured with the forced recollections of the horrors of war, elderly and others suffering with asthma and COPD, forced to breathe the smoke and pollution of fireworks, and the poor pets and nature's animals scared out of their wits, I believe that this experiment is a total failure.

Hospitals all across the state have had to deal with fireworks injuries, from burns to amputations. Numerous fires started by fireworks, as to the list of destruction caused by fireworks.

I believe that it is time that we come to our senses and restore the peace that was once ours.

Fireworks have nothing to do with patriotism, as was proved by the 80 years of fireworks absence. There were still professional fireworks displays for people to awe over. No, setting off fireworks has more to do with a desire to blow things up, and to satisfy an inner pyromaniac demon within ourselves.

There are still so many ways to celebrate the Fourth of July: picnics, parades, concerts, reading of the Declaration of Independence, and so many others.