Sioux City Police and members of the Parks and Rec Department have closed Leif Erikson Pool. The reason for the closure is to protect the Sioux City community from a 13- and a 16-year-old girl. The girls and their friends assaulted an 18-year-old girl, adults that were with her, the police, and lifeguards at the pool.

What do you say? To mock all parties involved seems like an understatement. Do you blame the Police, Department of Parks and Rec., Schools (whose job is to inculcate young people into society), the parent(s), the community, or the permissive culture of this Country.

When I was a young teenager we lived in fear of going to Eldora Correctional Facility for delinquent youth. You didn't close the pool, you dealt with the delinquents. Donald C. Parson, Sioux City