You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Leif Erikson Pool: A gem
View Comments

LETTER: Leif Erikson Pool: A gem

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

What a hidden gem Sioux City has in Leif Erikson Pool. I recently went for adult lap swim for a whopping $1.25. Quite the bargain. I noticed a number of seniors who obviously come often and in addition to getting exercise also reap the benefits of socializing with one another. I sure hope the city sees the value in saving this pool.

Unfortunately, the pool is closed for the season. I know students are going back to school, but perhaps they could train senior citizens to be lifeguards. It seems a waste to have that pool go unused in what is often the hottest month of the year. Julie Hoss, Sioux City

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News