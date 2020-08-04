LETTER: Leif Erikson Pool: A gem

What a hidden gem Sioux City has in Leif Erikson Pool. I recently went for adult lap swim for a whopping $1.25. Quite the bargain. I noticed a number of seniors who obviously come often and in addition to getting exercise also reap the benefits of socializing with one another. I sure hope the city sees the value in saving this pool.
Unfortunately, the pool is closed for the season. I know students are going back to school, but perhaps they could train senior citizens to be lifeguards. It seems a waste to have that pool go unused in what is often the hottest month of the year. Julie Hoss, Sioux City
