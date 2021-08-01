LETTER: Leonard Pitts sheds light on shooting tragedy

Dear Mr. Pitts. I am often moved by your columns, but never as much as the one that appeared in the Sioux City Journal on July 29. The experiences of our young people will likely impact the future of our nation. However, our dreams of a better world for our children seem to be in peril, especially, when we consider the awful incident in Washington DC, our nation's capitol, that you described.

I challenge everyone to think back to their own 8-year-old selves. Growing up on an Iowa farm, death held no mystery to me. The chickens we raised ended up on our dinner plates, and we never gave it a second thought. The same applied to the hogs that began as cute baby piglets that our father sometimes brought to the house in a basket to protect them from the frigid winter weather. Eventually, they became chops and roasts that we enjoyed. My older brother owned guns he used for hunting, and sometimes we devoured fried rabbit as the result of his marksmanship. But we never, never feared for our own lives because of someone's hateful use of a firearm. When I was 8-years-old, such a thing was unthinkable. I cannot even imagine it becoming commonplace.