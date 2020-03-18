LETTER: Let's 'get back to looking out for each other'

I read a heartwarming story about a woman from Cedar Rapids. She had seen an elderly couple back by the eggs in a grocery store. There were no eggs left. As she was checking out, she saw the couple getting ready to leave. She had purchased two cartons of eggs. Without hesitation, she took one carton over to the couple. She refused to take any money and asked if the couple needed anything else. I was inspired to write this Letter because of this story.