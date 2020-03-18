LETTER: Let's 'get back to looking out for each other'

You have free articles remaining.
I read a heartwarming story about a woman from Cedar Rapids. She had seen an elderly couple back by the eggs in a grocery store. There were no eggs left. As she was checking out, she saw the couple getting ready to leave. She had purchased two cartons of eggs. Without hesitation, she took one carton over to the couple. She refused to take any money and asked if the couple needed anything else. I was inspired to write this Letter because of this story.
We need to get back to looking out for each other. People need to stop being so selfish and hoarding all the necessities from the grocery stores. Stop the greed. Let's use this time to look out for one another like our elders did for their fellow man. We need it now more than ever. Teresa Akerberg, Sioux City