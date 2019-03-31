So after two years of investigation, President Trump is supposedly cleared of collusion.
But he has not been exonerated. I, for one, as I am sure there are many others - Republicans, Democrats and independents - would like to know why he has not been exonerated.
As far as Democrats discerning fact from fiction, Trump has that same problem. He is really detached from truth and reality and does not know how to tell the truth.
Can you say "dictator"? That is what I believe Trump wants to be.
Let's have the full report of Mr. Mueller so we can all decide. - Marvin Nelson, Sioux City