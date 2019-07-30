After spending $25 million on the Robert Mueller report, we found out that we cannot indict a sitting president. Since the new norm in American politics is to investigate phantom crimes, I would suggest that we spend $25 million to investigate former President Obama. As long as we are on the subject, let's invest $25 million investigating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Let's just have an election in 2020. The Congress needs to roll up their collective sleeves and address the problems of this country. Brian Redshaw, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa