LETTER: 'Let's make our voices heard ...'

This past Monday night was typical of a lot of nights lately. I'm flipping through the channels on my TV when I hear some political talking head defending Mr. Trump. I listen a bit and start screaming at my TV. I become angry and feel like I want to throw a brick through the screen. Instead, I pick up a foam one that I have close by for instances like this. Tuesday night I hear former VP Joe Biden is going to be holding a rally in town on Wednesday. The next morning I wake up and decide to attend his rally. I have to say I was very impressed by him. What struck me was his compassion and humanness. He is a man of great empathy. I was fortunate to shake his hand afterwards and share a few brief words. Later on the way home I decided I was going to stop screaming at my TV and caucus for the first time in my life this coming Monday. I hope you will join me in caucusing for Joe Biden. He is a man who will be a president we can all be proud of.