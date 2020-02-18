LETTER: 'Let's make positive legislation great again'
LETTER: 'Let's make positive legislation great again'

Letters to the Editor

Not too long ago in this country, we could accomplish much. President Reagan and then Democratic House Speaker Tip O'Neill, who ideologically disagreed, set aside those differences to enact legislation for the good of the country. As a result, bipartisan agreements to support the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act of 1982, a commission to protect Social Security, and positive reforms that put finances of the public retirement system on solid ground were created.

Much has changed. We are in era of inauspicious political discord. Because we disagree, progressive liberals are the enemy. Conservatives are the enemy. Common ground can and indeed needs to be found. But where? Pete Hoekstra, U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands, said it best: "Good governance requires working toward common ground. It isn't easy."

For the good of our country, let's make positive legislation great again. Raymond Thomas, Lawton, Iowa

