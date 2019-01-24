The Alan Parsons Project recorded a song called "Psychobabble" a few decades ago. That was my first reaction when I read a Jan. 18 article in The Journal headlined "'Traditional masculinity' officially labeled 'harmful'".
In Genesis we are reminded that God created both male and female, and both were good. Since Adam and Eve, both masculinity and femininity have become broken, leading to many undesirable behaviors on the part of both men and women. Phrases such as "toxic masculinity" and headlines such as "'Traditional masculinity' officially labeled 'harmful'" are not helpful ways of talking about the issue. Indeed, they suggest there is something inherently wrong with being male.
Let's refrain from using terms that negatively stereotype the male gender. Instead, let's embrace both masculinity and femininity as God's creation and work to curb those behaviors which make both men and women less than what they were created to be. - Richard Merrill, Charter Oak, Iowa