LETTER: Let's all do our best to protect those around us
LETTER: Let's all do our best to protect those around us

Letters to the Editor

I believe most people are good. And I believe what I see happening around me is the result of confusion, not selfishness. Why wouldn’t people be confused? What we are told to do on Monday may be the opposite of what we are told by Friday. We’re learning this as we go.

Still, some facts are facts.

Some senior living facilities have been reticent in reporting cases of COVID-19. This should not be taken to mean there haven’t been any. In truth, there have been cases of COVID-19 in Siouxland senior living communities. Our care facilities have done their best to keep COVID-19 from coming through their doors. But with perhaps 100 or more employees each going home to a family of people who work and play in other places ... Also, people have tested positive for COVID-19 who have had no experience of being sick.

I am sure no one walks around trying to spread COVID-19. No one believes they have COVID-19. Obviously, some of us have been wrong. Wearing a mask gives you very little protection, but it offers a great deal of protection to the people around you. We are good people here in Siouxland. We care about the people in our community. So, please, let’s each do the best we can to protect other folks. Most of them are good people, too. Sally Reinert, Dakota City, Nebraska

