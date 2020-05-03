LETTER: 'Let's try to be positive ...'

Let’s try to be positive for everyone’s mental health. When I see the numbers for COVID-19 testing, I see more who do not have the virus (negative) than those testing positive. Of those positives, only a small fraction go to the hospital – those already with pre-existing health issues. These persons need the extra protections to be safe from the virus. Most of those testing positive have no symptoms or a mild case and recuperate at home like they do with the flu.