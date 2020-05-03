LETTER: 'Let's try to be positive ...'

Let’s try to be positive for everyone’s mental health. When I see the numbers for COVID-19 testing, I see more who do not have the virus (negative) than those testing positive. Of those positives, only a small fraction go to the hospital – those already with pre-existing health issues. These persons need the extra protections to be safe from the virus. Most of those testing positive have no symptoms or a mild case and recuperate at home like they do with the flu.
Iowa is not NYC, but the media keeps showing what is coming to your town. Let’s not live in fear, but take the necessary precautions. Janet Kreber, Sioux City
