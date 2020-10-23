 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Liberal and proud of it
View Comments

LETTER: Liberal and proud of it

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

I believe in democracy. If my candidate or cause loses, I will live with it (but I don’t have to be silent). I will not shoot the winner.

I believe America should have a brighter, stronger future, one in which the poor should have as much access to healthcare as the wealthy. Yes, I suspect there will always be premium services for the wealthy, but being poor should not be a life-threatening or bankrupting condition.

Make snarky remarks about the “Green New Deal,” but look around you — the notions are being implemented. Wind generators in field after field along US-20 and I-80, hybrid cars taking an increasing share of the market.

Putting people in tin cans and throwing them between cities, in many cases doesn’t make sense, and we need to develop better alternatives. The aviation industry should face the facts and get to work on those alternatives.

Public safety organizations should recognize that, in times of stress, some aggressive policemen lose control and become “Rambos.” That’s a problem in some current forces, and in recruitment, where a certain percentage of policemen became cops because they wanted to be bullies; here they could legally be aggressive, and not simply assertive as policemen sometimes need to be.

Drug usage is a public mental health issue, complicated by societal distortions, and should be addressed as such.

A brighter future will take a lot of work. I believe America is capable of it. Gordon Berry, Sioux City

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Nobel Prize
Letters

MINI: Nobel Prize

Time to bestow the Nobel Prize in Medicine to the Donald for finding cure to the China virus. David Harris, Sioux City

MINI: Apologies
Letters

MINI: Apologies

Someone needs to apologize to Amy Coney Barrett on behalf of REAL America for the immature way she was treated by the Democrats at her hearing…

MINI: Backup plan
Letters

MINI: Backup plan

The Republican backup plan if Joe Biden wins is clear: Be patriotic, support our President, military, and law enforcement, and continue to wor…

MINI: Socialized Medicine
Letters

MINI: Socialized Medicine

The president and Congress have government run health care. I don't know of any that opt out or complain about this socialized medicine. Don't…

MINI: What a waste
Letters

MINI: What a waste

After spending nearly $400 million on the "new" section of Interstate 29, let me be the first to say - it looks like a poorly worked on patchw…

MINI: Ouch
Letters

MINI: Ouch

The relentless political TV ads have mentally exhausted me. And now I’ve noticed physical discomfort, as well, mainly involving my index finge…

MINI: Thank you
Letters

MINI: Thank you

I'd like to give a shout out of gratitude to the Sergeant Bluff police officers. Thank you for watching over our community and your timely ser…

MINI: Totalitarian coercion
Letters

MINI: Totalitarian coercion

Trump won't virtually debate because the moderator would shut his mic off! He even said it himself on FOX. Proof he doesn't believe in our Rep…

MINI: Just wait
Letters

MINI: Just wait

Biden said we don't deserve to know what he will do about packing the Supreme Court until after the election -- Nancy Pelosi said we must pass…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News