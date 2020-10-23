LETTER: Liberal and proud of it

I believe in democracy. If my candidate or cause loses, I will live with it (but I don’t have to be silent). I will not shoot the winner.

I believe America should have a brighter, stronger future, one in which the poor should have as much access to healthcare as the wealthy. Yes, I suspect there will always be premium services for the wealthy, but being poor should not be a life-threatening or bankrupting condition.

Make snarky remarks about the “Green New Deal,” but look around you — the notions are being implemented. Wind generators in field after field along US-20 and I-80, hybrid cars taking an increasing share of the market.

Putting people in tin cans and throwing them between cities, in many cases doesn’t make sense, and we need to develop better alternatives. The aviation industry should face the facts and get to work on those alternatives.

Public safety organizations should recognize that, in times of stress, some aggressive policemen lose control and become “Rambos.” That’s a problem in some current forces, and in recruitment, where a certain percentage of policemen became cops because they wanted to be bullies; here they could legally be aggressive, and not simply assertive as policemen sometimes need to be.